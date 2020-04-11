    For Quick Alerts
      Asha Bhat On Her Roberrt Co-Star Darshan: 'For His Stature, He Is An Extremely Humble Person'

      Fans and cine-goers were looking forward to the release of Darshan starrer Roberrt on April 9 (Good Friday). However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic and nationwide lockdown, the makers of the highly anticipated Sandalwood biggie had to postpone the film’s release. And now, the leading lady of the mass entertainer, Asha Bhat recently went live on Instagram to interact with her fans.

      On being quizzed about her co-star, Asha couldn’t stop praising the challenging star for his many positive attributes. Asha stated, “Darshan knows everything food, travel, animals, technology you name it. That’s D Boss for you. He is also a gem of a person. For his stature, he is an extremely humble person. Whether on camera or off, there is much to learn from him.”

      Darshan

      For the unversed, Asha who hails from Bhadravathi, Shivamogga made her big-screen debut last year in Bollywood opposite Vidyut Jammwal in Junglee. The model-turned-actress will now be venturing into Kannada cinema with Tharun Sudhir’s Roberrt.

      Meanwhile, Darshan too opened up about the film’s release with his fans on Twitter. He wrote, "Have a blessed Good Friday. #Roberrt will soon come to you when things are back to normal. Stay Home & Stay Safe. May your faith in God bring peace and prosperity into your lives.” (sic)

      Roberrt is being made under Umapathy Films banner and comprises of Arjun Janya’s music. The action extravaganza also features Jagapathi Babu, Vinod Prabhakar and Sonal Monteiro in pivotal roles. The film will hit the silver screens as a bilingual in both Kannada and Telugu languages respectively.

      Story first published: Saturday, April 11, 2020, 22:03 [IST]
