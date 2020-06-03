Ashika Ranganath Opens Up About Raambo 2: ‘It Gave Me Recognition And Popularity’

Ashika Ranganath who is spending some quality time with her family during the COVID-19 lockdown opened about up about the impact of Raambo 2 on her career. In an interview with Cinema Express, the actress also expressed her desire to do serious roles in the future.

Ashika said, “As an actor, the phrase, 'climbing the ladder’, perfectly fits my film journey. Having started with Crazy Boy opposite a newcomer, and having played important characters in films like Raju Kannada Medium and Mugulu Nage, it was Raambo 2 that gave me the break to play a solo heroine. The name Ashika Ranganath got known among the audience through this film, and it gave me recognition and popularity.”

She went on to add, “As a beginner, I didn’t know how to choose a script and was not much aware of acting either. I would just follow what directors would tell me. But with Raambo 2, I realised that picking up the right script is very important for an actor, and that was the sole reason I picked up the film, which ran for 100 days.”

For the unversed, Raambo 2 movie is the sequel to super hit movie Rambo and it is a romantic comedy entertainer directed by Anil Kumar and produced by Sharan and Nagendra Atlanta. The music for the Sharan and Ashika starrer was composed by Arjun Janya.

On being quizzed about the roles she wants to do in the future, the actress replied, “Every character I have played till date is of my age — cute, soft and subtle. However, I feel mature roles like the ones we see in historical characters, or a woman-oriented script is where we can carry more responsibility on our shoulders. Though I have a long way to go, I have this thirst for doing serious roles.”

ALSO READ: Its Official! Rachita Ram To Star In A Women-Centric Film Titled Lilly To Be Directed By Vijay Gowda