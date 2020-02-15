Ashika Ranganath To Be Seen Alongside Sri Murali In Madagaja

Actress Ashika Ranganath has joined the cast of Sri Murali’s upcoming film Madagaja. The cast and crew will soon be heading to Varanasi for their first shoot schedule from February 20. A poster featuring the actress was recently revealed by the makers on Valentine’s Day. The highly anticipated movie is set to star two other actresses namely Samantha and Shanvi Srivastava.

Director Mahesh Kumar, in a recent interview with TOI, revealed, “The character is that of an educated girl who has a keen interest in farming and agriculture. The role required an actress who would not fuss about getting tanned through the making of this film as that is required for her to get into the skin of the character. Ashika agreed, and she therefore, will be seen in a refreshingly new avatar through this film.”

Ashika too shared her excitement about being a part of the Sandalwood biggie. She said, "The fact that I was picked among quite a few heroines, and the director’s wish to experiment with that cult character of a village belle, brought in a whole lot of excitement for me. Of course, add to it the star value that Sriimurali holds, a good production house like Umapathy Films, a director who has had a successful debut and a technically strong team -- all in one project -and I feel thrilled.”

The actress then went on to add, “The best part is that I get to play a strong role in a star’s film, which is usually not the case. The look and makeover will give a fresh take to the character, as well as my performance.” (sic)

The music of the mass entertainer will be composed by Arjun Janya. Madagaja is also set to star Saikumar, Ravi Shankar and Ayyappa Sharma in pivotal roles. The cinematography will be handled by Bhuvan Gowda with Mohan B Kere rendering the art direction.

