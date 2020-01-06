Avane Srimannarayana Director Sachin Ravi Opens Up About The Success Of The Film

Avane Srimannarayana is receiving immense love from the audiences at the box office. The Rakshit Shetty starrer witnessed a pan-India release with multiple dates. The movie first released in Kannada on December 27 followed by the dubbed versions in Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam respectively.

The cop fantasy period drama is now gearing up for its Hindi release. Debutant director Sachin Ravi, in a recent interview, expressed his gratitude for all the love and appreciation being showered on the movie. He confessed to being overwhelmed by the appreciation and praise and thanked one and all for the same. Sachin said, “The film has started many discussions among cine-goers. Word of mouth has been helping ASN reach different places. Overall, everything looks positive.”

Speaking about the impending Hindi release the directed stated that the Bollywood version has been trimmed to a run time of two hours and 52 minutes. The trimmed edit is also out in all other languages since last Friday. The decision comes in the wake of the feedback received from the audiences.

Sachin says, “As a filmmaker, I have watched the film 100 times. I feel there is a difference from the opinion we get from friends and the actual viewers. Accordingly, eight out of 10 who watched the film said they enjoyed the film, but stressed about the length, which they mentioned it lies in the second half. This was a judgment we couldn’t make before the film’s release. We expected people to enjoy it, but the audience felt it was a lag. Based on their opinions, we have trimmed the film.”

The team recently went on a three-day promotional tour and visited various cinema halls in Bengaluru, Tumakuru, Chitradurga, Davangere, Hubli, Dharwad, Udupi and Mangaluru and Mandya. Avane Srimannarayana is produced by Pushkar Malliakarjunaiah and H K Prakash. The music of the film has been composed by Ajaneesh B Lokanath and Charan Raj.