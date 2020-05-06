Avane Srimannarayana Star Shanvi Srivastava Comes Out In Support Of THIS Cause Amid COVID19 Lockdown

Many Sandalwood celebrities have been supporting numerous social causes amidst the current scenario. In the same vein, Avane Srimannrayana star Shanvi Srivastava is dedicating her time under lockdown by speaking up against domestic abuse.

The actress has associated herself with a campaign titled 'Don’t Mask Your Abuse’ conceptualized by the marketing agency, The Big Little. The noble cause will be promoted across social media platforms whilst providing people with a helpline number (1091) to dial if they witness or are victims of domestic abuse.

Speaking about the same, Shanvi said, “Being in lockdown for over a month, I have come across reports about an increase in cases of domestic violence. This issue has been on my mind, and at the same time, the team that was taking this initiative approached me and asked me whether I want to be a part of the campaign. I agreed instantly. People who face domestic violence aren’t aware of a helpline to reach out to. That’s one of the reasons, this campaign concentrates on the helpline 1091 because it is going to be easier for them to remember”

She went on to add, “Frustrations have increased as people are losing patience. They are unable to access what they want for themselves, and in turn, direct their anger towards somebody else. People should remain aware about what’s going on in the neighborhood, and in case of domestic violence, try getting help. The fear has to enter within, that there will be consequences when they get caught.”

