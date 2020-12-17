Bagheera First Look Poster Released On Sri Murali’s 39th Birthday

Prashanth Neel is yet again in the news after the announcement of his big film Salaar with Rebel Star Prabhas. The celebrated director has now turned writer for the Mass Hero Sri Murali's Bagheera. The first look poster released today on the special occasion of the actor's 39th birthday and the makers also unveiled a few updates about the film.

In the poster launched, the actor looks intriguing as a police officer as he looks through a sheet torn with sharp claws. Touted to be an out and out action thriller, the poster was captioned as, "When society becomes a jungle and only one predator roars for justice."

The film directed by Dr. Suri, is backed by popular production house banner Hombale Films. The official Twitter page of the production wished the actor on his birthday and wrote, "@SRIMURALIII

as #Bagheera He arrives roaring in the spirits of rawness & valour, & We wish him a Happy Birthday."

On the other hand, Prashanth Neel shared his excitement of penning the script for the Mass Hero, as he wrote, "Penned a story of valor, for my first true Mass Hero. Wishing #sriimurali a Happy Birthday."

Notably, Prashanth Neel's upcoming films KGF: Chapter 2 and Salaar are also produced by Vijay Kiragandur under his production banner Hombale Films. The director is currently busy with the audition of the Prabhas-starrer and shooting of Yash-Sanjay Dutt's project in Hyderabad.

