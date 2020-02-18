Bengaluru Singer Sushmitha HS Commits Suicide Over Dowry Harassment

On Monday, 26-year-old Kannada playback singer Sushmitha HS committed suicide by hanging herself at her mother's residence in Nagarbhavi, Bengaluru.

Sushmitha HS killed herself after she was allegedly subjected to dowry harassment. As per reports, Sushmitha got married in 2018 and was living in Kumaraswamy Layout in the city. On Sunday, she came back to her mother Meenakshi's house after she had a fight with husband Sharath who works as a manager in a car showroom.

Police said on Sunday she had a normal chat and dinner with mother and brother Sachin. Reports further stated that she had sent a WhatsApp message to her brother and mother in which she revealed that she's been having trouble in marriage and was ill-treated by in-laws, making her take this huge step.

After seeing sister's message at 5:30 am, Sachin quickly rushed to her room where he found her hanging, police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Ramesh Banoth revealed a leading daily that police have registered a case of death due to dowry (Section 304B). The cop further said that all the accused - Sharath, his aunt (Vaidehi) and sister Geetha have absconded and will be arrested soon.

Her mother Meenakshi revealed that Sushmitha had forced her to get her married to Sharath. Late Sushmitha HS aka Sushmitha Raje, rendered songs in several movies like Sri Samanya and Halutuppa.

May her soul rest in peace.