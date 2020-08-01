Bhavana To Be The Leading Lady Of Darling Krishna Starrer Srikrishnagmail.com

Director Nagashekar is all set to bring romantic comedy titled Srikrishna@gmail.com starring Darling Krishna in the lead role. Ever since the film was announced, fans were curious to know about the leading lady of the film. And guess what, the makers have found the leading lady and she is none other than Bhavana.

The makers confirmed the same to Bangalore Times. Director Nagashekar revealed it by stating, "Yes, there were reports stating that Radhika was the leading lady. We're now officially confirming that it is Bhavana who has finally been confirmed as the female lead of this film, which will have Krishna playing the titular character. This is going to be a new pairing and we are sure this is going to be something that the audience will watch out for."

For those who are unversed, rumours were floating on the internet that Radhika Kumaraswamy will play the female lead opposite Darling Krishna in Srikrishna@gmail.com. But now, Nagashekar has put all the rumours to rest by officially announcing the lead actress for his next.

Nagashekar is planning to kick start shooting in September 2020. He revealed that they have planned 14 days schedule and right now, they are prepping for the same. Srikrishna@gmail.com will be produced by Sandesh Nagaraj. The music of this romantic comedy will be composed by Arjun Janya.

Notably, this will be the third collaboration of Nagashekar and Arjun Janya after Sanju Weds Geetha and Mynaa. The cinematography will be managed by Satya Hegde.