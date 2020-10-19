Bheemasena Nalamaharaja’s Motion Poster Starring Aravinnd Iyer And Aarohi Narayan Is Out!

Amazon Prime Video unveiled a new motion poster of the recently announced Kannada family drama Bheemasena Nalamaharaja. In the motion poster released, the talented actor Aravinnd Iyer is seen donning a chef's hat and playing a doting husband in a story that promises to be a delectable delight to the audience.

While the fans are eagerly waiting for the actor to return to the big screen after four years, it will be interesting to watch him in a never-seen-before avatar.

Taking to their social media, Amazon Prime Video tweeted, "Adding spices of life on your plate... savour this with love!"

Directed by Karthik Saragur, the film is produced by Pushkar Mallikarjuanaiah, Rakshit Shetty, Hemanth M Rao and stars Aravinnd Iyer, Aarohi Narayan, Priyanka Thimmesh, and Achyuth Kumar in the pivotal roles. Prime members in Indian and across 200 countries and territories can stream Bheemasena Nalamaharaja from October 29, 2020.

