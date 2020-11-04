Amazon’s Bheemasena Nalamaharaja Team Always Had A Feast On Sets; Aarohi Narayan Shares An Insight

From its catalogue of direct to service films, Amazon Prime Video released the much-awaited film Bheemasena Nalamaharaja on October 29 and the audiences and critics have relished this cinematic delight. A heartfelt story delivered in the most unique take on mythology, food, love and empathy sets the mood right for this festive season. Touted to be the most successful and critically acclaimed Kannada film of 2020, Bheemasena Nalamaharaja is a must watch!

Directed by Karthik Saragur, the family entertainer stars Aravinnd Iyer, Aarohi Narayan, Priyanka Thimmesh, Achyut Kumar and Aadya in key roles. With a wide impact and critical acclamation, the film and its stars are hailed for the extraordinary craft.

Actress Aarohi gave us a glimpse of what happened on sets while shooting this film that involves rich elements like food and mythology culminated together. She says, “Each day of shoot has been very memorable to me personally. It has been a learning experience. To be specific, there have been instances where the director, Aravinnd and myself along with everyone else would have a potluck during the lunch hour, which is very memorable. Aravinnd is a good chef in real-life as well so he used to cook a lot of diet food for us and get it on set.”

Sharing this, she further added, "Aravind used to bring us a lot of Keto diet food, lot of fancy dishes to sets. The director’s wife would prepare a lot of snacks, ladoos that we could munch on during our breaks. I got to eat a lot of non-vegetarian food on the sets because the character demanded it but in real life I’m a vegetarian so it was not really anything I had before."

The actress has portrayed her character with finesse on screen. Empathising in every aspect, as her character demanded in Bheemasena Nalamaharaja. The film is a must-watch for everybody to realise and rekindle with their loved ones and to empathise with people around us.

The story beautifully encapsulates a journey within oneself. You can experience this exclusively on Amazon Prime Video now!

