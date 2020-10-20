    For Quick Alerts
      Bheemasena Nalamaharaja Teaser Out! Aravinnd Iyer Promises To Take Us On A Joyful Ride

      Amazon Prime Video today (October 20) unveiled an intriguing one-minute teaser of the recently announced Kannada family drama Bheemasena Nalamaharaja. The teaser is giving an exciting glimpse of the delicious story. The film focuses on a strict yet relatable father, who goes all out to bind his family with love and happiness.

      Bheemasena Nalamaharaja teaser

      The one-minute teaser takes us on a joyful ride with a father-daughter relationship where the father is seen donning his ultimate chef hat and cooking mouth-watering food for his family with utmost love. Directed by Karthik Saragur, the film is produced by Pushkar Mallikarjuanaiah, Rakshit Shetty, Hemanth M Rao. It stars Aravinnd Iyer, Aarohi Narayan, Priyanka Thimmesh, and Achyuth Kumar in the pivotal roles.

      For a dish to come to its complete form, it involves a combination of various ingredients, just as we come across many friends and foes in our life. To have the right kind of ingredients for a good dish is just as important as surrounding oneself with the right people. Bheemasena Nalamaharaja is a family entertainer that would evoke feelings of togetherness and the irrevocable bond of kinship.

      Bheemasena Nalamaharaja is set to stream on October 29 exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

      Story first published: Tuesday, October 20, 2020, 14:45 [IST]
      X