Bheemasena Nalamaharaja Teaser Out! Aravinnd Iyer Promises To Take Us On A Joyful Ride

Amazon Prime Video today (October 20) unveiled an intriguing one-minute teaser of the recently announced Kannada family drama Bheemasena Nalamaharaja. The teaser is giving an exciting glimpse of the delicious story. The film focuses on a strict yet relatable father, who goes all out to bind his family with love and happiness.

The one-minute teaser takes us on a joyful ride with a father-daughter relationship where the father is seen donning his ultimate chef hat and cooking mouth-watering food for his family with utmost love. Directed by Karthik Saragur, the film is produced by Pushkar Mallikarjuanaiah, Rakshit Shetty, Hemanth M Rao. It stars Aravinnd Iyer, Aarohi Narayan, Priyanka Thimmesh, and Achyuth Kumar in the pivotal roles.

For a dish to come to its complete form, it involves a combination of various ingredients, just as we come across many friends and foes in our life. To have the right kind of ingredients for a good dish is just as important as surrounding oneself with the right people. Bheemasena Nalamaharaja is a family entertainer that would evoke feelings of togetherness and the irrevocable bond of kinship.

Bheemasena Nalamaharaja is set to stream on October 29 exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.