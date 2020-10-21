Bheemasena Nalamaharaja Trailer Out! Aravinnd Iyer’s Next Film Is An Exploration Of Food & Family

Following the successful world premiere of Danish Sait's French Biriyani, Amazon Prime Video recently announced the direct-to-service world premiere of another entertaining Kannada drama Bheemasena Nalamaharaja as a part of the festive line-up of releases on the OTT platform. The streaming service today unveiled the eagerly-awaited trailer of the film taking us on an entertaining ride of family drama and food. Directed by Karthik Saragur, light-hearted title is produced by Pushkar Mallikarjuanaiah, Rakshit Shetty, Hemanth M Rao and stars Aravinnd Iyer, Aarohi Narayan, Priyanka Thimmesh and Achyuth Kumar in the lead roles.

For a dish to come to its complete form, Bheemasena Nalamaharaja involves a combination of various ingredients, just as we come across many friends and foes in our life. To have the right kind of ingredients for a good dish is just as important as surrounding oneself with the right people. Bheemasena Nalamaharaja is a family entertainer that would evoke feelings of togetherness and the irrevocable bond of kinship.

While speaking about the film, director Karthik Saragur said, "Bheemasena Nalamaharaja centers around six beautiful phases of life aka six rasas: Sweet, Sour, Salty, Bitter, Pungent and Astringent seamlessly woven together to form what we call as Life." "With this heartwarming drama, we aim to explore the different emotions of a family while exploring the memories attached with food that helps us stay connected. It is rightly said - a family that eats together, stays together! Food is often said to unite people and we are happy to bring this delectable story for a global audience on Amazon Prime Video," he added.

The lead actor of Bheemasena Nalamaharaja, Aravinnd Iyer said, "Cooking has always been my foremost passion and with Bheemasena Nalamaraja, I am glad I got a chance to experience and explore the traditional cuisines and learn the history behind it. The film is an intriguing take on family, relationships and how food is the key thing that bides them together. While treating the audience with family values, the film also chronicles the history of bakery in India making it an intriguing watch. I am glad that the audience across age groups and across borders will be able to stream the World Premier of Bheemasena Nalmaharaja on Amazon Prime Video and relish the right message."

Bheemasena Nalamaharaja will join the thousands of TV shows and movies from Hollywood and Bollywood in the Prime Video catalogue. It will release exclusively on Amazon Prime Video on October 29, 2020.

