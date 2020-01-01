    Best Of 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Bigg Boss Kannada 7: Chaitra Kottoor Opens Up About Her Experience In The House

      The latest contestant to be eliminated from Bigg Boss Kannada 7 is Chaitra Kottoor. The actress-writer had re-entered the house as a wild card contestant, after having been eliminated towards the beginning of the show. In a recent interview with TOI, the actress opened up about her experience and second stint in the glasshouse.

      Chaitra said, “It wasn’t like I walked into the house again, after the two-week break, with an agenda. After being eliminated the first time, I got to see how the show is followed and where I was going wrong. Hence, this time, I told myself that I wouldn’t not keep to myself or stay quiet. This has, in a way, helped me know many people personally,” she says.

      Bigg Boss Kannada 7

      She went on to add, “After the first elimination, I walked out of the house feeling wronged, and also had many things left to be expressed. This time around, though, I found peace and closure, and also made friends inside the house. And I hope that these friendships will continue even outside the house. I am fond of Shine Shetty, Vasuki Vaibhav, Bhoomi Shetty and Chandana, and I want to collaborate with each one on creative projects.” (sic)

      On being quizzed about her future plans, the actress replied “I want to do good films, and enact better characters. I also want to direct a film. For now, though, I’m taking a two-week break.”

      Story first published: Wednesday, January 1, 2020, 22:45 [IST]
