Bigg Boss Kannada 7 - Chandan Achar Gets A Surprise Visit From His Mother

Day 82 on Bigg Boss Kannada 7 turned out to be the sweetest one for contestant Chandan Achar. During the weekly luxury budget task, Bigg Boss calls Bhoomi Shetty in the confession room. There she finds out that Chandan’s mom, Pushpalatha has come to visit him. Bhoomi hugs and greets the guest and take her inside the house.

Chandan is completely shocked to see his mother; he hugs her and introduces her to the housemates. The duo moves towards the activity area to spend some time together. Pushpalatha fills in Chandan on family members' wellbeing and asks him not to worry as everyone’s doing fine. She says he is playing really well but needs to reduce his anger and not get too anxious during tasks. She asks him to stay strong and follow host Sudeep’s advice. Chandan’s mom also adds that he needs to accept criticism more graciously.

In the meantime, the housemates are given a task to extend guest Pushpalatha’s time in the house. The contestant who is picked from a chit in a fishbowl will have to balance two balloons while making sure they do not hit the ground. Deepika Das receives the task and tries her best to win some extra time for Chandan to spend with his mother.

Later, Chandan’s mother wishes all the housemates all the very best for the game. She asks them to correct Chandan if he makes any mistakes whilst assuring them that she won’t be upset. She speaks sweetly with everyone and also reminds Kuri Prathap that she and her family have met him once outside. She also requests Kuri to guide her son as he is the most senior in the house and compliments Kishen Bilagali for his dancing skills.

Soon Bigg Boss announces that Pushpalatha will have to exit the house from the main door. Most housemates seek mom’s blessings by touching her feet. They take a group selfie with the special guest and bid her farewell.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss Kannada 7 Day 82 Update - Shine Shetty Dresses In Drag For The Task