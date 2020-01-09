    Best Of 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Bigg Boss Kannada 7 - Contestants Turn Into School Kids For The Weekly Luxury Budget Task

      By
      |

      Day 87 on Bigg Boss Kannada 7 saw the continuation of the weekly luxury budget task named Bigg Boss Shaale. BB has decided to remind the housemates of the simpler joys of life whist taking them down the memory lane as children. The saw housemates dressed as school going kids and were seen making the most of the task.

      The glasshouse has been turned into a school with various subjects, classes and fun exercises being conducted from time to time. Each contestant will be given a turn as a teacher during the tenure of the task.

      Bigg Boss Kannada 7

      Day two of the fun task witnessed Kuri Prathap, Shine Shetty and Kishen Bilagali turn into English, Math and Physical education teachers respectively. Shine was seen punishing naughty housemates whilst giving them puzzles to solve on board. He gives everyone a math test and is seen correcting their copies. On the other hand, Kishen conducts some fun physical activities for the 'little’ ones.

      Later in the evening, Bigg Boss assigns another task where each student needs to make a greeting card for their best friend from school. Vasuki Vaibhav and Kishen happen to make cards for Deepika Das. Kuri Prathap shares a heartful note and dedicates his card to bestie Priyanka. Harish gives his card to Chandan.

      Meanwhile, the on-going fight between Chandan and Deepika over kitcen duty witnessed some more turns and action. Bhoomi Shetty is seen telling Vasuki and Shine that she supports the misunderstood Chandan. Deepika too is seen making her case to housemates.

      ALSO READ: Bigg Boss Kannada 7 - Deepika Das And Chandan Achar Get Into A Heated Argument

      ALSO READ: Chandana Ananthakrishna Opens Up About Her Experience On Bigg Boss Kannada 7

      Story first published: Thursday, January 9, 2020, 18:34 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jan 9, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue