Bigg Boss Kannada 7 Day 106 Update - Eliminated Contestants Pay Surprise Visits

Day 106 on Bigg Boss Kannada 7 begins with Haadu Karnataka contestant singing the wake-up song for the housemates. The contestants welcome Indu Nagaraj and are seen having coffee with her. Indu is seen interacting with the inmates whilst promoting the Colors Kannada’s new singing reality show.

This is followed by the remaining six contestants receiving their first task of the last week named Dance Maga Dance. Bigg Boss assigns a catchy song to each housemate. They need to perform on the platform placed in the living area when the song gets played. The fun task is lapped up by the contestants who are seen making the most of it.

But the highlight of the day happens to be the surprise visits from the eliminated contestants of the season. The first duo to enter the house are Sujatha and Duniya Rashmi. The housemates are elated to reunite with their old housemates. Sujatha is seen helping in the kitchen with the lunch. The duo also informs the inmates that they follow the show religiously and wish them all the best for the finale before signing off.

The string of guests paying a surprise visit continues for the entire day. The next one to enter the house is Jai Jagadish followed by Chandan Achar. Chandan is seen filling his housebound friends about the audience’s response. Towards evening, former wild card contestants Raksha Somashekhar makes a grand entry and is seen interacting with the housemates. She informs Shine Shetty that she paid a visit to his house and met his mother.

Later, Bhoomi Shetty and Deepika are seen teasing Shine and Vasuki Vaibhav for showering all their attention on Raksha. The fun-filled day eventually concludes with the final guest in the form of Kishen Bilagali.

