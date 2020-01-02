Bigg Boss Kannada 7 Day 80 Written Update - Kishen And Chandana Get Into A Heated Argument

The house of Bigg Boss Kannada 7 is witnessing some high-octane drama thanks to this week’s luxury budget task Nanna Neenu Gellalaare. The day begins with the task buzzer placed in the living room ringing and Chandana Ananthakrishna hitting it. Bigg Boss gives her a task to select two housemates to kiss and two housemates to slap with valid reasons.

Chandana decides to kiss Shine Shetty and Vasuki Vaibhav as they have been her backbones in the house and very good friends. She decides to slap Kishen Bilagali as he hurt her feeling towards the beginning of the show. For the uninitiated, Kishen expressed his liking towards Chandana but later backtracked and said he just 'liked’ her as a friend. He doesn’t take the accusation lightly and argues with Chandana for the reasons she stated.

Trouble continues for her when she decides to slap Harish Raj for being revengeful in the game. She sighted an example pertaining to Bhoomi Shetty but Harish argues and asks her to state her personal reason. Chandana reminds him of the time when he selected her for jail time. He continues his tirade against Chandana and is seen discussing her decision with other housemates.

Later, Deepika Das and Shine are seen consoling Chandana and advising her to choose her words carefully going forward. Bigg Boss announces the second phase of the task where all the housemates are supposed to balance weights in a measuring device with one foot. Vasuki wins the task earning 400 points along with runner up Chandan Achar winning 200 points.

The housemates are surprised when Deepika’s mother enters the house to meet her daughter. She is inconsolable on seeing her daughter. She later advises her daughter indirectly to stay away from Shine Shetty. She wants Deepika to focus on her individual game. Towards the evening Bigg Boss organizes a fun-filled event for the housemates on account of new year’s eve. The contestants were preparing their acts throughout the day.

Vasuki and Chandan compose a duet song dedicated to the glasshouse. Kuri Prathap and Harish perform a comedy skit. Bhoomi paints a beautiful picture while Chandana performs a classic dance number. Shine and Deepika dance on a romantic number followed by all housemates dancing and enjoying the evening. Bigg Boss wishes all the housemates a happy new year followed by a beautiful firework show.