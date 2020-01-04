Bigg Boss Kannada 7 Day 82 Update - Shine Shetty Dresses In Drag For The Task

Day 82 on Bigg Boss Kannada 7 begins with music and a message from BB radio. Bigg Boss announces a special task for the housemates to win personal luxury budget points. The contestant who taps the buzzer first will get to wear special goggles. He or she will be invisible to the housemates who then need to avoid reacting to their advances. The goggle clad housemate will earn 100 points for each reaction they manage to get out.

Meanwhile Kuri Prathap is assigned a special task to cook a traditional sweet for the housemates for lunch. Kishen Bilagali manages to hit the buzzer first. He starts with Deepika Das who ends up laughing, thus giving him his first reaction. He then moves on to all the other girls in the house and starts kissing them. Once his tenure with the goggles ends, Priyanka chases and pushes hi in the pool for kissing her.

On the other hand, Vasuki Vaibhav hits the buzzer twice and manages to get the most reactions from the housemates. Thus, moving to the top of the points table. This is followed by Kuri’s turn who uses his comic talent and makes many housemates break into laughter. Hence, bagging the second position on the points table. Meanwhile, Chandana and Deepika do not have much luck during the task and score poorly.

Towards the evening, Shine Shetty finally manages to tap the buzzer. He gets creative and dresses in drag to extract reactions from the housemates. Shine decks up and moves towards the activity area where everyone is seated. Chandana is the first to react followed by Bhoomi Shetty. Shine is seen chasing Deepika and hugging her but she manages to avoid him with Kishen’s help.

Once the task comes to an end, Shine confesses that it was hard for him to win as most co-contestants managed to stay calm during his stint.