Bigg Boss Kannada 7 Day 85 Update - Kishen Bilagali Is The New Captain Of The House

Bhoomi Shetty, Vasuki Vaibhav, and Shine Shetty are seen packing their friend and evicted contestant Chandana Ananthakrishna’s personal belongings in the storeroom. Everyone else is seen discussing with Priyanka that she hasn’t been nominated for more than five weeks. Day 85 on Bigg Boss Kannada 7 begins with music and a message from BB radio.

Harish decides to drape a saree and enact a fictional role of Seshamma for the day. She is seen fooling around and making the housemates laugh with his antics. Soon Bigg Boss announces the captaincy task for the week. Each nominee must convince the housemates and gain their votes to be elected as the captain. All the contestants, unanimously vote for Kishen Bilagali. Bigg Boss congratulates the new captain, he also receives an audio message from his brother as a gift.

Bhoomi Shetty is mighty upset and breakdowns as she wasn’t even considered by a single housemate for the role. Shine and Vasuki try to make her understand the reason begin choosing Kishen. Meanwhile, the new captain is seen discussing the house duties and how he would want everyone to participate this week.

Later, Bigg Boss announces the commencement of the nomination process for eliminations. But he doesn’t inform that the process will be nullified as BB plans on making week 13 a no elimination week. Instead, the coming week will witness double elimination on the show.

Most housemates end up taking Deepika Das, Bhoomi, Harish, and Chandan Achar’s name. But the captain gets to save one contestant from the nominations and Kishen decides to save Harish.

