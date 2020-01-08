Bigg Boss Kannada 7 - Deepika Das And Chandan Achar Get Into A Heated Argument

Day 86 on Bigg Boss Kannada 7 marked the commencement of the weekly luxury budget task named Bigg Boss Shaale. The task saw housemates dressed as school kids while one contestant from time to time would be assigned the teacher duty. But the highlight of the day happened to be the argument that broke out over kitchen duties between Deepika Das and Chandan Achar.

Post the wrapping up the task for the day, while making dinner, Chandan is seen giving unsolicited advice to Deepika. For the uninitiated, the new captain Kishen Bilagali has not assigned or divided duties amongst the housemates. This leads to the commotion over who would prepare breakfast for the next two days. Chandan accuses Deepika of complicating matters whilst being extremely controlling with respect to the kitchen.

He goes on to call her a hypocrite, Deepika loses her cool and hits back at Chandan. She asks him to correct his behavior before pointing fingers at others. Chandan refuses to let it go and questions Deepika’s motives and conscience about food and feeding the housemates. The fight gets uglier and Deepika warns Chandan to watch his words.

Captain Kishen tries to cool off the matter but Chandan refuses to stop his rant. A mighty pissed Deepika storms out of the kitchen. She is later seen taking a stroll in the activity area. Good friend Shine Shetty is seen cheering her up with his sense of humour. It will be interesting to see what kind of impact the kitchen argument will have over the luxury budget task in the next episode.