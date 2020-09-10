Bigg Boss Kannada 7 Fame Bhoomi Shetty Opens Up About Her Upcoming Comedy-Drama Titled Ikkat

Bhoomi Shetty who became a household name after doing Kinnari serial and participating in Bigg Boss Kannada Season 7, is now all set to venture into Sandalwood with a comedy-drama named Ikkat. Directed by Esham Khan and his brother Haseen Khan, the actress has been paired opposite Nagabhushan in the film. Recently, Bhoomi spoke about her silver screen debut in an interview with the New Indian Express.

Bhoomi revealed, “Just at a time when we were thinking we couldn’t do any work in the year 2020, shooting a film during this pandemic situation was quite an achievement. The whole shooting took place in a short period and with minimal crew, and I feel great that we succeeded in completing the project during these hard times.”

Speaking about her role, the actress added, “I don’t like to be called a heroine, and I like to be addressed as an artist because my aim has always been to play different shades and be part of unique stories. Ikkat is a story that will connect with the common audience, and I felt good to start my film journey with this project.”

For the uninitiated, Ikkat is currently in post-production stages and also stars RJ Vikky, Sunder and Anand Ninasam in pivotal roles. The music for the film has been rendered by Suddho Roy along with Lavith’s cinematography.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss Kannada 7 Finalist And Composer Vasuki Vaibhav To Venture Into Independent Music

ALSO READ: Diganth Is All Set To Resume Work Post Lockdown With Director Raghavendra Nayak’s Marigold