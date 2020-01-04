Bigg Boss Kannada 7 - Kishen Bilagali Is Named As The Worst Performer Of The Week

Day 82 on Bigg Boss Kannada 7 marked the conclusion of the weekly luxury budget task Nanna Neenu Gellalaare. Bigg Boss hands over the results to captain Priyanka. She announces that Vasuki Vaibhav is the winner of the task with 1000 points followed by Kuri Prathap with 800 points. They receive immunity from next week’s nominations. Meanwhile, towards the bottom end of the table were Chandana and Chandan Achar with 200 points each.

But Bigg Boss states that since Kishen Bilagali, Deepika Das and Vasuki had caused damage to the mic and broken the house rules, they will be losing 500, 200 and 100 points respectively. As a result, Kishen ends up losing all his points and lands at the bottom with zero points in his kitty. Captain Priyanka decides to name Vasuki as the best performer of the week. She then names Kishen as the worst performer for coming last on the points table.

A miffed Kishen doesn’t listen to Priyanka’s reason and heads directly towards the BB jail. He requests the housemates for some along time. Priyanka, on the other hand, is feeling really bad and is seen explaining her reasons to Deepika. They head towards the jail to sort things out. Deepika asks Kishen to lighten up while Priyanka is seen explaining her stance to Kishen. Meanwhile, Shine Shetty is seen telling Bhoomi Shetty and Chandana that the worst performer tag must be given based on one’s performance and efforts and not according to points.

Later in the night, Deepika and Priyanka are seen sleeping outside beside Kishen. He breaks down and confesses to the duo that he feels like a loser after every task. Kishen says that he is giving his best every single day but his efforts never really seem to pay off. Priyanka and Deepika are then seen consoling and comforting him.

