Bigg Boss Kannada 7 - Physics Just Got Hotter Thanks To Deepika Das

The school task on Bigg Boss Kannada 7 is getting interesting and more entertaining with each passing day. On day 3 of the weekly luxury budget task, Priyanka, Deepika Das, and Chandan Achar turn into teachers. But the highlight of the day happens to be Deepika’s stint as the physics teacher in a red-hot saree.

The students of the Bigg Boss Shaale gasp in amazement as Deepika enters the class. While the boys are in awe of her, Deepika tries to teach them Newton’s law of motion. But the class soon erupts into chaos as the students start fighting with one another as they vied for their beautiful teacher’s attention.

She is seen warning them that she will take them to the principal’s office. She is seen asking everyone about the characteristics of a good student. Finally, Deepika selects Bhoomi Shetty as the class leader to maintain the decorum. This is followed by Priyanka Shivanna turning into a Kannada teacher. She gives her students a test and is seen correcting their copies and later makes everyone sing a song in the class. Kuri Prathap gets the house rolling on the floor laughing with his funny antics.

The task ends with Chandan as the physical education teacher. He organizes a game of Kho kho and everyone is seen having a great time. Meanwhile, Shine Shetty, Vasuki Vaibhav, Bhoomi, and Chandan are seen discussing captain Kishen’s inability to maintain the house. They are of the opinion that the house cannot function smoothly without division of house duties for different departments.

