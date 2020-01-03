Bigg Boss Kannada 7: Priyanka Receives A Sweet Surprise On Becoming The Captain Of The House

Bigg Boss Kannada 7 is getting all the more interesting as the game is heading into its final few weeks. This week, after battling Chandan Achar and Deepika Das in the captaincy task, Priyanka becomes the captain of the house for the very first time. An elated Priyanka is congratulated by the housemates. But a special surprise from Bigg Boss left the actress emotional.

Priyanka receives an audio message from her mother congratulating her on the win. She gets extremely emotional and happy after listening to her mum’s voice after having spent 80 odd days in the glasshouse. For the uninitiated, Priyanka is one of the only contestants who hasn’t had any luck in getting in touch with her family during her tenure on the show. She thanks Bigg Boss for finally allowing her wish to come true.

After some time, Deepika Das seems a little down as she too is missing her mother. Priyanka and Kishen Bilagali are seen consoling her. Soon, she breaks down and starts sobbing. Kuri Prathap and Vasuki too try comforting her. Finally, Shine Shetty manages to make Deepika laugh with his sense of humour.





Meanwhile, Priyanka is seen taking her duties as the captain of the house seriously. She has also been assigned the task sanchalaki duties by Bigg Boss. On the other hand, it will be interesting to see which contestant will be eliminated this weekend. The nominated contestants for eviction are Chanadana, Bhoomi Shetty, Chandan, Deepika, Harish Raj, and Kishen respectively.