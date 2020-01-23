Bigg Boss Kannada 7 - Ticket To Finale Task Is Announced, Deepika Das Wins The First Medal

Week 15 on Bigg Boss Kannada 7 begins with the nomination process. Most housemates end up taking Harish Raj’s name in the confession room. Everyone else, on the other hand, receives two votes each. Based on the nominations, Bigg Boss announces that all the housemates have been nominated for the week’s elimination.

However, BB adds that the housemates will be provided with an opportunity to save themselves with the 'Ticket To Finale’ task. A number of challenges will be provided to the inmates in the next three days in order to rack up individual points by winning the tasks. The contestant will most points will not only be safe from the nominations but will also directly move to the finale.

Later, Bigg Boss presents the first challenge of the 'Ticket To Finale’ task. Each housemate must choose an opponent to enter a demarcated ring in the activity area. The housemates will have a Bigg Boss sticker attached to their backs. The blindfolded contestants must wrestle the chosen opponent in the ring whilst trying to remove their sticker. The contestant who amasses the most points will win the task.

Deepika Das ends up being the only contestant to win two rounds of the game and receives the first point of the 'Ticket To Finale’ task. The housemates congratulate her for the win. She then receives a medal with her photo from Bigg Boss.

For the uninitiated, The voting lines for the week will open after tonight’s episode. The winner of the immunity task will be announced based on the total points garnered by the contestants

ALSO READ: Eliminated Contestant Chandan Achar Opens Up About His Experience On Bigg Boss Kannada 7