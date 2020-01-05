Bigg Boss Kannada 7 Update - Chandana Ananthakrishna To Be Eliminated This Week?

According to the latest rumors swirling in the media, Chandana Ananthakrishna has been eliminated from Bigg Boss Kannada 7 in the 12th week. The Kiccha Sudeep-hosted show is swiftly moving towards its final few weeks.

However, if the news of her elimination does turn out to be true, it will surely be considered a shocking elimination. For the uninitiated, Harish Raj and Chandan Achar have constantly made it to the bottom two and were touted to be next in line for eviction. But clearly, they have managed to survive for another week.

Meanwhile, in Saturday's episode, to everyone’s surprise, Chandan Achar was the first name to be announced as safe by host Sudeep. The controversial housemate also earned Sudeep’s praise (Kicchana Chappale) for his reformed conduct in the house and performance in last week’s task. Sudeep also announced that Deepika Das and Bhoomi Shetty have been saved by the audiences’ vote. This leaves Chandana, Harish, and Kishen Bilagali in the bottom three.

Chandana has managed to win hearts with her good-hearted nature and kindness. But for the longest time, she has been accused of using her friendship with Shine Shetty and Vasuki Vaibhav to survive in the game to some extent. Chandana’s performance and capability in tasks have also been questioned by the other housemates. Off lately, she has been seen breaking down in the house for being unable to perform her best.

All in all, It will surely be interesting to see what unfolds in tonight's Bigg Boss Kannada 7 Super Sunday with Sudeepa. With just a few weeks to the finale and nine strong contestants left, it is to be seen as to who would lift the season 7 trophy.

