    Best Of 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Bigg Boss Kannada 7: Vasuki Vaibhav And Harish Raj Trade Ugly Verbal Blows At Each Other

      By
      |

      Day 95 on Bigg Boss Kannada 7 witnessed an ugly spat of words between the two team leads of the house. For the uninitiated, the house is currently divided into two teams for the weekly luxury budget task led by Vasuki Vaibhav and Harish Raj.

      The day begins smoothly with Makara Sankranti festivities. But towards evening, the luxury budget task named Yuddha Kanda is resumed by Bigg Boss. The game named Kabbina park is won by Vasuki and co, while the opposite team fails to even complete the task.

      Bigg Boss Kannada 7

      This is followed by another round of tasks assigned by BB towards bedtime. Both the teams must hide a bunch of Rubik’s cubes throughout the house and prevent the other team from finding them. While the housemates relish the fun task, it takes a drastic turn when Harish takes offense to Vasuki barging into the washroom when he wishes to use it. As their argument quickly escalates, they trade some ugly verbal blows at each other.

      Vasuki accuses Harish of being a hypocrite and of showcasing 'hopeless’ behavior. Unable to handle the criticism, Harish lashes out and starts welling at Vasuki. Harish’s own teammate Bhoomi Shetty is seen telling Deepika Das that he’s being unreasonable and that there’s no need to turn a fun task into a physical one.

      Later Deepika and Vasuki are seen discussing Harish’s behavior and the fact that he gets very personal during tasks. It will be interesting to see if Harish’s outburst is out of frustration of the task or a ruse to distract the opposing team?

      ALSO READ: Bigg Boss Kannada Season 7 - Housemates Celebrate Makara Sankranti Festival

      Story first published: Friday, January 17, 2020, 23:26 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jan 17, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue