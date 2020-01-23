Bigg Boss Kannada 7: Vasuki Vaibhav Wins Ticket To Finale, Becomes First Finalist Of The Season

Day 102 on Bigg Boss Kannada 7 was packed with four challenging rounds under the 'Ticket To Finale’ task. The first game required each housemate to tie a balloon to their waist. They were required to protect their balloons whilst attacking and destroying the opponent’s balloon. The fun task was won by Vasuki Vaibhav.

This was closely followed by another task that entailed a bunch of dancers entering and performing in the glasshouse. Each housemate was supposed to observe the performance and answer a set of questions related to the act. The memory-based round is won by Priyanka Shivanna.

Later in the evening, BB announces another tough task where each contestant is supposed to hang from a pole with their hands and legs tied together. The physically strenuous task is again won by Vasuki. For the uninitiated, over the week, Vasuki has won four medals in the 'Ticket To Finale’ task.

Finally, Bigg Boss announces the last round of the task. All contestants are seen tied together by their hands in a circle. They need to make sure, they protect themselves whilst eliminating the competition by making them touch any one of the garbage cans placed in the garden area. The circular game of tug-of-war is eventually won by Shine Shetty.

Post Dinner, Bigg Boss announces that Vasuki Vaibhav has won the 'Ticket To Finale’ task by amassing four medals. Everyone congratulates Vasuki for qualifying as the first finalist of the season. This is followed by BB announcing that the remaining six contestants are being nominated for this week’s eviction.

