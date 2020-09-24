Bigg Boss Kannada 8 Cancelled This Year Due To The COVID-19 Pandemic?

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, makers of Bigg Boss have decided to conduct the show in various languages by following all safety measures, as per guidelines provided by the government. For the unversed, Bigg Boss Telugu 4 hosted by Nagarjuna Akkineni is currently being aired on Star Maa while Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 14 and Kamal Haasan's Bigg Boss Tamil 4 will go on floors in the first week of October. But on the other hand, the makers of Bigg Boss Kannada seem to have cancelled the 8th season of the show this year.

A report published in a leading portal suggests that the channel was earlier looking forward to air the show with Kiccha Sudeep by the end of 2020. However, the latest information states that they have changed their plans and will likely begin telecasting Bigg Boss Kannada 8 from March 2021. However, there is no official confirmation about the same.

The Business Head of Colors Kannada channel, Parameshwar Gundkal had told Times of India in August 2020 that they are keeping an eye on the market since the show requires a huge budget. Their main priority is the safety of the show's contestants. "For us, the financial year will be the end of March, we are hopeful of having the show up and running by then. As of now, we are looking to finalise contestants for the show by November this year," the Business Head added.

Apart from Bigg Boss Kannada 8, makers of Bigg Boss Marathi have also reportedly kept the 3rd season on hold. Considering the popularity of Hindi Bigg Boss 14, Colors Marathi channel is said to have decided to cancel the show hosted by Mahesh Manjrekar. But they have not yet confirmed the same.

Now, let's wait for makers' official statement about Bigg Boss Kannada 8 and Bigg Boss Marathi 3.