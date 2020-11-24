Bigg Boss Kannada 8: Host Kiccha Sudeep To Return With The New Season In January 2021

After Bigg Boss Telugu and Tamil's success, the makers of Bigg Boss Kannada are all set to make a comeback with the new season. The popular reality show which has completed 7 seasons so far, will be returning with a brand new avatar. Bigg Boss Kannada 8 hosted by Kiccha Sudeep, will go on air post-Sankranthi. Interestingly, the season will only have celebrities from the entertainment industry including film actors, television stars and popular social media artists.

A picture of Kiccha Sudeep having a discussion about the show with telecasting channel Colors Kannada's business head Parameshwar Gundkal has now gone viral on the internet. The latter has captioned the picture as, "New Season of Bigg Boss Kannada is under construction."

As per a recent report, the show will kick off its journey from the third week of January 2021. Times of India has quoted Parameshwar Gundkal as saying, "We have decided to go ahead with the show post-Sankranthi/ Pongal and will feature only celebrities. There will be 15 of them. We have already begun touching base with possible contestants."

Parmeshwar also stated that controversies regarding contestants are not the motive of the show, unlike the general perception. He said, "We have had good ratings when the show was celebrity-driven and equally encouraging when the programme also had common folk. And unlike popular perception, it is not episodes that have fights that fetch TRPs, but the emotionally-loaded ones that have grabbed eyeballs. Also, controversy is not the motive of the show. Perception and reality are very different."

Talking about Sudeep's commitment towards the show, he revealed that the actor is elated to be a part of the show yet again. He added that the senior actor doesn't have schedules abroad as of now, and will be available to host during the weekend episode as he will mostly be shooting his films in Hyderabad and Bengaluru in 2021. Well, we are sure the mini-screen audiences are highly thrilled with the news and are eagerly waiting to welcome Kiccha Sudeep for the eighth time.

Let us tell you that unlike other seasons, the contestants of Bigg Boss Kannada 8 will undergo COVID-19 tests and will be quarantined before entering the house. Reportedly, a team of expert doctors will be monitoring the contestants with body checkups once they are inside the house.

