      Bigg Boss Kannada Season 7: Chandan Achar Is The Second Contestant To Be Eliminated

      Bigg Boss Kannada Season 7 Super Sunday with Sudeepa was packed with drama and entertainment. Host Sudeep announces that the first contestant to be saved from the bottom three is Deepika Das. However, he does advise her to up her energy levels going forward.

      Kiccha then announces the name of the second contestant to be evicted in the double-elimination week. For the uninitiated, Kishen Bilagali was eliminated in yesterday’s episode. Chandan Achar and Harish Raj remained in the bottom two. Sudeep reveals that Chandan has been eliminated.

      Bigg Boss Kannada 7

      Bigg Boss asks Chandan to directly nominate one contestant for next week’s elimination, and he takes Priyanka Shivanna’s name. The housemates hug Chandan and help him pack. He wishes everyone well and takes a group selfie and exits the house. He is welcomed by Sudeep on the BB stage.

      Sudeep lauds Chandan’s individuality, directness and hard work in the game. Chandan too thanks Sudeep, Bigg Boss and audiences for the opportunity and love. Speaking about his journey, he adds that he doesn’t hold any grudges and is happy with his game. Host Sudeep then speaks to Chandan’s parents in the audience. This is followed by the host playing Chandan’s 98-day journey VT in the glasshouse.

      An emotional Chandan hugs Sudeep whilst Kiccha reminds him that he may not have won the trophy but he definitely is a winner. He wishes him all the best and bids goodbye.

      Story first published: Sunday, January 19, 2020, 23:02 [IST]
