Bigg Boss Kannada Season 7 Day 108 - Deepika Das Is The ‘Kendra Bindu’ Of The Day

Day 108 on Bigg Boss Kannada Season 7 begins with the housemates being reminded that there are just four more days to the finale. The finalists are seen discussing Harish Raj’s shocking mid-week elimination. Later in the day, the housemates receive a surprise visit from ex-contestant Ravi Belagere. The elated contestants are seen hugging the celebrated writer and spend some quality time with him.

Towards evening, Bigg Boss reveals that Deepika Das is the finalist who will be the center of attraction for the day. The garden area is decorated with Deepika’s photo gallery chronicling her journey in the glasshouse. The makers also arranged various props used by Deepika during the tasks along with a small podium for the housemates to speak.

Shine Shetty lauds Deepika’s efforts and dedication in the game. He thanks her for being his partner and good friend during various tasks of the season. Shine also tells Deepika that she earned his respect for the way she headed the Saptashwa team at the beginning of the show.

Vasuki Vaibhav is also seen showering praises on Deepika whilst calling her a wonderful person and a dear friend in the game. Bhoomi Shetty too lauds Kendra Bindu Deepika’s straight-forwardness and individuality in the glasshouse. Kuri Prathap compliments Deepika for her strong will and wonderful cooking.

This is followed by Deepika Das thanking all her co-contestants for their sweet words. She then confesses that she never imagined that she would make it this far on the show. Deepika says that these four months of Bigg Boss have taught her a lot. She calls it the most special and cherished journey of her life.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss Kannada Season 7 - Harish Raj Evicted In A Surprise Mid-Week Elimination

ALSO READ: Kishen Bilagali: 'I Feel Bhoomi Shetty Doesn't Deserve To Be The Winner Of Bigg Boss Kannada 7’