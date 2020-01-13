    Best Of 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Bigg Boss Kannada Season 7 Gets Extended By Two Weeks; The Grand Finale To Be Held In February

      By
      |

      Bigg Boss Kannada Season 7 has successfully managed to entertain the viewers with its content. The show has also been doing extremely well in terms of TV ratings. Overwhelmed by the massive success of the show, the makers have decided to extend the seventh seven by two weeks.

      For the uninitiated, the on-going edition of Bigg Boss Kannada was initially supposed to wrap up its journey at 105 days. But with the extension officially being confirmed by the team, the show will now witness its grand finale in the first week of February.

      Bigg Boss Kannada 7

      A source close to the development told TOI, "Since we are getting good response from the viewers, we have decided to extend Bigg Boss for 14 more days, which means the finale of this season will be held on February 1 and the episode will be aired on 2nd." On being quizzed about host Kichcha Sudeep’s availability, the source added, "When we discussed the same with Kiccha Sudeep, he obliged to it and planned his dates accordingly."

      Bigg Boss Kannada Season 7 commenced its journey on 13th October by welcoming 18 celebrity contestants into the glasshouse. The season also witnessed two wild card entrants in the form of RJ Prithvi and Raksha Somashekhar.

      As of now, the show entered its fourteenth week with only 9 strong contestants remaining in the race to the finale. Shine Shetty. Bhoomi Shetty, Priyanka Shivanna, Kuri Prathap, Kishan Bilagali, Vasuki Vaibhav, Harish Raj, Deepika Das, and Chandan Achar will be fighting and vying for the coveted trophy.

      ALSO READ: Bigg Boss Kannada Season 7: Sudeep Reveals To Housemates About 'No Elimination Week'

      ALSO READ: Bigg Boss Kannada 7 - Chandan Achar Named As The Worst Performer Of The Week

      Story first published: Monday, January 13, 2020, 19:32 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jan 13, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue