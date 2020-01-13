Bigg Boss Kannada Season 7 Gets Extended By Two Weeks; The Grand Finale To Be Held In February

Bigg Boss Kannada Season 7 has successfully managed to entertain the viewers with its content. The show has also been doing extremely well in terms of TV ratings. Overwhelmed by the massive success of the show, the makers have decided to extend the seventh seven by two weeks.

For the uninitiated, the on-going edition of Bigg Boss Kannada was initially supposed to wrap up its journey at 105 days. But with the extension officially being confirmed by the team, the show will now witness its grand finale in the first week of February.

A source close to the development told TOI, "Since we are getting good response from the viewers, we have decided to extend Bigg Boss for 14 more days, which means the finale of this season will be held on February 1 and the episode will be aired on 2nd." On being quizzed about host Kichcha Sudeep’s availability, the source added, "When we discussed the same with Kiccha Sudeep, he obliged to it and planned his dates accordingly."

Bigg Boss Kannada Season 7 commenced its journey on 13th October by welcoming 18 celebrity contestants into the glasshouse. The season also witnessed two wild card entrants in the form of RJ Prithvi and Raksha Somashekhar.

As of now, the show entered its fourteenth week with only 9 strong contestants remaining in the race to the finale. Shine Shetty. Bhoomi Shetty, Priyanka Shivanna, Kuri Prathap, Kishan Bilagali, Vasuki Vaibhav, Harish Raj, Deepika Das, and Chandan Achar will be fighting and vying for the coveted trophy.

