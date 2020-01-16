Bigg Boss Kannada Season 7: Harish Raj And Kishen Bilagali Get Into A Heated Argument

Day 94 on Bigg Boss Kannada Season 7 begins with music and a message from BB radio. This is followed by the continuation of the weekly luxury budget task named Yuddha Kanda. For the uninitiated, the house is currently divided into two teams for the task headed by Harish Raj and Vasuki Vaibhav titled Garuda and Damaruga respectively.

In the second round of the task, each team is supposed to tackle and obstruct the opposite team member from procuring footballs and scoring goals in order to garner the luxury budget points. However, while defending their goal, Kishen Bilagai is seen getting very aggressive and ends up pushing Bhoomi Shetty away as her head barely misses the borewell. Angered by Kishen’s aggression, Harish Raj confronts him, which leads to a bitter exchange of words between them.

The war of words between Harish and Kishen gets out of hand. Captain Shine Shetty is then seen intervening to defuse the fight. In the meantime, Deepika while tackling Harish, trips and falls on the hard ground. She ends up injuring her lip and starts bleeding profusely. The concerned housemates call for a doctor and she ends up getting stitches on her lower lip.

Vasuki Vaibhav is then seen defending his teammate Kishen and his game strategy. On the other hand, Kuri Prathap is seen advocating on Harish’s behalf to the captain. Eventually, the second day of the weekly luxury budget task is won by Vasuki’s Damaruga team.

