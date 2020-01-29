Bigg Boss Kannada Season 7 - Harish Raj Evicted In A Surprise Mid-Week Elimination

Day 107 on Bigg Boss Kannada Season 7 begins with Haadu Karnataka judge singing the wake-up song for the housemates. Singer Varijashree is seen interacting with the contestants whilst promoting Colors Kannada’s singing reality show.

Post her exit, Bigg Boss announces a task named Play Pause in which the inmates are supposed to freeze and follow the instructions of the housemate who is in control of the task remote. The contestants are seen having a fun time with Shine Shetty at the helm of the remote control.

With just a few days left before the finale, the housemates are seen spending their time enjoying each other’s company. However, their moment of fun is replaced by a wave of shock as they face mid-week elimination. Bigg Boss also informs that the eliminated candidate will exit the house in a special way and will be lifted in the air on a crane.

As the elimination process commences, each contestant is seen sharing their Bigg Boss experience. Soon, Bigg Boss announces that Harish Raj is being eliminated with the blinking of the red lights of the crane. The shell-shocked housemates are seen bidding an emotional farewell to Harish as he is being airlifted in a crane.

For the uninitiated, the aforementioned eviction was the final one for the season. Thus, making Shine Shetty, Vasuki Vaibhav, Deepika Das, Bhoomi Shetty and Kuri Prathap the finalists of Bigg Boss Kannada Season 7. It will be interesting to see as to who would eventually lift the coveted trophy.

ALSO READ: Kishen Bilagali: 'I Feel Bhoomi Shetty Doesn't Deserve To Be The Winner Of Bigg Boss Kannada 7’

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss Kannada 7 Day 106 Update - Eliminated Contestants Pay Surprise Visits