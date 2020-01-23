Bigg Boss Kannada Season 7 - Harish Raj’s Credibility Questioned By The Housemates?

Day 100 on Bigg Boss Kannada Season 7 saw the continuation of the 'Ticket To Finale’ task. Bigg Boss also assigned an interesting task to the housemates where they had to rank their fellow contestants based on their contribution and performance in the game. However, Harish Raj feels that his integrity is being challenged as the majority of the housemates keep him in the bottom position based on his behavior.

Harish is seen having a hard time accepting the views of the housemates. He asks Vasuki Vaibhav to explain as to why he gave him the last spot. Vasuki states that his ranking is based on his perception. But an unconvinced Harish gets into an argument with Vasuki when he states that Harish is extremely judgemental.

On another hand, Harish ranks Bhoomi Shetty in the last position and states that she doesn’t seem to be playing for herself and is seen following good friend Vasuki and his game. An irked Bhoomi tells Harish that she may be playing from her heart but she doesn’t follow Vasuki blindly. This is followed by Bhoomi returning the favor and giving Harish the last spot on the ranking scale. Deepika Das also happened to give the last two spots to Harish and Kuri Prathap. A seemingly hurt Harish is seen questioning almost everyone’s decision.

The next day again, BB assigns a similar task where the housemates need to rank everyone based on who gives importance to feelings and emotions. Vasuki again puts Harish in the very end. An angry Harish lashes out at Vasuki and refuses to accept his opinion graciously. This is immediately followed by him breaking down during his turn. Harish gets emotional remembering his family whilst thanking Prathap for the emotional support he’s provided him in the game.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss Kannada 7 - Ticket To Finale Task Is Announced, Deepika Das Wins The First Medal

ALSO READ: Eliminated Contestant Chandan Achar Opens Up About His Experience On Bigg Boss Kannada 7