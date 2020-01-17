Bigg Boss Kannada Season 7 - Housemates Celebrate Makara Sankranti Festival

Day 95 on Bigg Boss Kannada Season 7 begins with a special Sankranti song and a message from Bigg Boss wishing all the housemates a happy Makara Sankranti. Everyone seems to be in a chirpy mood, enjoying the festive air. Bhoomi Shetty and Priyanka Shivanna is seen drawing rangoli in the activity area. Kuri Prathap is seen razzing the duo and their rangoli skills.

Soon everyone gets dressed and gather to perform a pooja. Vasuki Vaibhav sings a beautiful bhajan and others sing along. The entire house has been decorated by Bigg Boss with flowers, sugarcane, banana leaves, and colorful earthen pots. Chandan Achar and Vasuki performs the aarti while Kuri distributes the prasadam. All housemates are seen savoring yellu bella and wish the viewers a very happy Makara Sankranti.

Post breakfast, Vasuki is seen catching a quick nap and BB starts playing music to wake him up. Deepika Das jokingly curses Shine Shetty and Kishen Bilagali for enjoying the festival sweets. For the uninitiated, Deepika has injured her lip in the weekly luxury budget task and as a result, is unable to eat solid food.

Later, Bigg Boss announces that the housemates will be treated to a sumptuous lunch sponsored by Dawat Basmati Rice. The housemates are seen enjoying the festive meal comprising of pongal, kheer, paneer delicacies, pulao and more. The housemates, in the evening, choreograph a dance routine and perform on the theme song of Dawat Basmati Rice.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss Season Kannada 7: Deepika Das Gets Badly Injured During The Luxury Budget Task

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss Kannada Season 7: Shine Shetty Becomes The New Captain, Gains Immunity From Elimination