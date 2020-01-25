Bigg Boss Kannada Season 7 - Housemates Indulge In A Fun Game Of Pool Volleyball

Day 103 on Bigg Boss Kannada Season 7 begins with music and a special message from BB radio. The housemates are reminded that it’s just 9 more days to the finale. Kuri Prathap and Shine Shetty are seen pulling Priyanka’s leg.

Soon Bigg Boss organizes a set of fun games for the housemates in the pool area starting with volleyball. The house is divided into two teams of three contestants each namely Dolphin and Aame. Shine’s Dolphin team comprising of Deepika Das and Priyanka is on a losing streak owing to Deepika’s inability to hit the ball. All the housemates are seen having a fun time and enjoying the game.

This is followed by another water game where each one of them must swim to the other side of the pool to put balls in their team basket. Vasuki Vaibhav Aame team manages to win the task by delivering more number of balls in the basket in the provided 120 seconds.

In the evening, Bigg Boss announces a 'sweet’ task for the inmates. The winners of the task would get the key to the VC cooler comprising of Hershey’s chocolates. An excited Priyanka is seen salivating with just the announcement of the task. The housemates battle it out in a series of fun activities. The task is eventually won by Shine and Prathap.

Disappointed by their loss, Bhoomi Shetty and Priyanka are seen giving a dirty eye to the winning duo. BB has instructed that the winners cannot share the chocolates with others. Towards bedtime, Bhoomi and Vasuki are seen sorting out their differences that cropped up during this week’s Ticket to Finale’ task.

