Bigg Boss Kannada Season 7 - Kishen Bilagali Gets Eliminated In A Shocking Turn Of Events

Bigg Boss Kannada Season 7 has completed 14 weeks and is quickly heading towards the finale week. The struggle for survival in the last leg of the game is at its peaks amongst the remaining contestants. It was earlier announced that this week would witness a double elimination.

In the special Saturday episode, Host Sudeep reveals the name of the first evicted contestant. To everyone’s surprise, Kishen Bilagali who was touted as one of the strongest performers was shown the door by the audiences. All the housemates are then seen hugging him and helping him pack. Kishen then joins host Sudeep on the Bigg Boss stage.

He does confess to Kiccha that he is a little disappointed with the verdict as he was so close to the finale. But he does go on to add that he is satisfied with his performance and has no regrets whatsoever. On seeing his 98-day journey VT, Kishen breaks down and gets emotional after seeing it and hugs Sudeep. He also receives Sudeep’s jacket as a gift for his exemplary performance on the show.

On being quizzed as to would be eliminated in the next episode, he takes Harish Raj’s name. The host also asks him about who would win the show. Kishen states that Shine Shetty, Kuri Prathap and Vasuki Vaibhav are the top three contestants and that Shine could win the 7th season. He finally thanks Colors Kannada and Bigg Boss for the opportunity and bids farewell.

For the uninitiated, the show has been extended by 2 weeks bringing the total number of days to 113. It will be interesting to see as to would be evicted tonight from the remaining 8 contestants. Barring Shine, all the housemates have been nominated this week and stand a chance of getting eliminated.

