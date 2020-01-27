Bigg Boss Kannada Season 7 - Priyanka Shivanna Gets Eliminated

Bigg Boss Kannada Season 7 Super Sunday with Sudeepa witnessed some high-octane drama owing to the elimination process. All housemates barring Vasuki Vaibhav were nominated for this week’s eviction. Host Sudeep announces that Deepika Das and Priyanka Shivanna were in the bottom two.

He then asks all the contestants as to who should continue in the game. This is followed by him revealing that Priyanka has been eliminated in the 15th week of the show. A teary-eyed Priyanka quickly bids farewell to her co-contestants. She wishes them well for the game and exits from the main door.

She then joins Kiccha Sudeep on the Bigg Boss stage. Sudeep first asks her to console her mother who is seen getting emotional in the audience section. Host Sudeep then praises Priyanka for having completed 100 days in the glasshouse. He reminds her that she has played the game really well and has been loved by the audiences.

Sudeep shares her VT journey video which gets Priyanka all emotional. Before bidding goodbye, she requests Sudeep to dance with her. Host Sudeep is seen pulling her leg but eventually gets convinced and fulfills her wish.

The show is now left with six contestants, one eviction and a week’s time to the grand finale. It will be interesting to see who would be the final evictee of the season. For the uninitiated, Vasuki Vaibhav has already won the 'ticket to finale' task last week, making him the first finalist of the season.

