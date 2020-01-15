Bigg Boss Kannada Season 7: Shine Shetty Becomes The New Captain, Gains Immunity From Elimination

Day 92 on Bigg Boss Kannada Season 7 begins with music and a message from BB radio. The housemates are reminded about the captaincy task and the finale prize money. Shine Shetty and Vasuki Vaibhav are seen advising Bhoomi Shetty to stop thinking that she will be eliminated. They ask her to ignite the fighting spirit and play well, survive and make it to the finale.

Soon Bigg Boss informs housemates that since there are only three weeks left for the finale, he has decided to cancel the nomination process and directly nominates everyone for next week’s elimination. BB adds that the newly elected captain will win a special gift in the form of immunity from the eviction.

Shine Shetty, Vasuki Vaibhav, and Kuri Prathap are nominated for captaincy and take part in the task. The three contestants are supposed to stand behind a net whilst trying to move a bag comprising of pieces to a puzzle through a zig-zag pattern. Shine Shetty manages and moves all five bags and gains lead over the other two. Soon, all three of them are seen making the Bigg Boss Eye from the puzzle pieces. Shine Shetty wins the task and becomes the captain of the house for the second time.

He also happens to be the only contestant to be safe from this week’s nominations. All the housemates congratulate the new captain. Bigg Boss surprises Shine with a congratulatory message from his father. On hearing his father’s voice, Shine gets emotional and thanks BB for the thoughtful gesture.

