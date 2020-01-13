Bigg Boss Kannada Season 7: Sudeep Reveals To Housemates About ‘No Elimination Week'

The 13th week on Bigg Boss Kannada Season 7 was announced as a no elimination week. But the housemates were kept in the dark about the development. The nomination process took place as usual at the beginning of the week and the contestants were prepared to bid farewell to one housemate during the weekend.

Kiccha Sudeep on Super Sunday with Sudeepa eventually breaks the news to the housemates about the no elimination week. But before doing so, he decides to play a prank on Bhoomi Shetty and Priyanka Shivanna.

For the uninitiated, the glasshouse witnessed a tense atmosphere throughout the week owing to the impending eviction. Many contestants including Deepika Das and Priyanka were seen worried that they could be eliminated. Almost everyone was seen discuss the crucial eviction as the show has entered its final few weeks.

Back on stage, Sudeep is seen interacting and entertaining the contestants. He then quizzes them about their experience meeting their loved ones in the glasshouse. Swiftly moving towards eviction results, host Sudeep decides to scare the inmates by announcing faux double elimination news. He then states that Bhoomi Shetty is the first one to be eliminated. Continuing the prank, Kiccha then states that Priyanka is the second contestant that has been evicted. The housemates are left dumbfounded and unable to fathom the shocking news.

The makers also decide to play their journey VT’s in the house. And just when Priyanka and Bhoomi accept their fate and are about to leave, Sudeep reveals to the housemates that week 13 is a 'No eviction week'. The housemates are seen breathing a sigh of relief whilst Sudeep bids them goodbye for the week.

