      Bigg Boss Kannada Season 7: The House Gets Divided Into Two Teams For Luxury Budget Task

      Bigg Boss Kannada Season 7 is heading towards its final few weeks and the competition is getting fierce with each passing day. Day 92 bought a huge surprise for the housemates as Bigg Boss decides to nominate everyone for this week’s eviction.

      This is followed by the task of the election of a new captain. Shine Shetty beats Vasuki Vaibhav and Kuri Prathap to become the captain of the house for the second time. Bigg Boss awards Shine with immunity from the upcoming eviction.

      Soon, BB announces the commencement of the weekly luxury budget task named Yuddha Kanda. He asks captain Shine to choose two housemates to lead the teams. Shine picks Vasuki and Harish Raj’s name based on their strong performance in the game. Bigg Boss adds that the house will be soon divided into two teams based on a task. The new team captains head to the activity area for the same.

      Harish manages to get Bhoomi Shetty, Chandan Achar and Kuri Prathap in his team. On the other hand, Vasuki succeeds in grabbing Kishen Bilagali, Priyanka Shivanna, and Deepika Das. The freshly-minted teams are then seen discussing their team names and strategy.

      The first phase of the task named Tin-inndale requires both teams to kick the opposite team’s team outside a marked circle. There is some confusion between the teams over the rules while Vasuki and co accuse the opposite team of foul play. Soon, Shine announces that Harish’s team has won the first phase of the task by scoring in two out of three rounds.

      Story first published: Wednesday, January 15, 2020, 23:45 [IST]
