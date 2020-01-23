    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Bigg Boss Kannada Season 7 Update - Priyanka Shivanna Collapses During Task

      By
      |

      Day 101 on Bigg Boss Kannada Season 7 begins with music and an interesting message from the BB radio. Bigg Boss immediately announced the next challenge under the 'Ticket To Finale’ task.

      The task has the housemates balancing a doll at the edge of a stick while standing on a narrow pedestal. With each buzzer, the contestants are supposed to move forward to the next demarcation of the pedestal. The challenging task sees Deepika Das and Kuri Prathap getting out first. This is followed by the ouster of Harish Raj and Kuri Prathap.

      Bigg Boss Kannada 7

      The final two contestants, Priyanka Shivanna and Bhoomi Shetty are determined to secure their first medal of the week. However, in the process of giving it her all, Priyanka collapses to the floor and is seen wailing in agony. She is unable to get up and is seen complaining of breathlessness. She is then immediately rushed to the confession room at Bigg Boss’s behest.

      The housemates are seen discussing Priyanka’s health and are concerned about her wellbeing. Prathap narrates a similar instance from the past when he was unable to breathe. He also discusses his father’s health issues owing to the same cause. Priyanka doesn’t return till the evening. As soon as she re-enters the house, all the housemates are seen checking up on her. She informs them that she was given oxygen support and is going better now.

      For the uninitiated, the housemates are currently battling to win the 'Ticket to Finale’ task. The task will give the winner a confirmed spot in the grand finale along with immunity. The important task is being taken with extreme seriousness by all the housemates. This has led to many of them getting badly injured.

      ALSO READ: Bigg Boss Kannada 7 - Ticket To Finale Task Is Announced, Deepika Das Wins The First Medal

      ALSO READ: Bigg Boss Kannada Season 7 - Harish Raj’s Credibility Questioned By The Housemates?

      Story first published: Thursday, January 23, 2020, 21:01 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jan 23, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X