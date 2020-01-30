Bigg Boss Kannada Season 7 Update - Ravi Belagere Re-Enters The House

Day 108 on Bigg Boss Kannada Season 7 begins with music and a message from BB radio. The finalists are then seen discussing Harish Raj’s shocking mid-week elimination in the morning and the fact that they couldn’t bid a proper farewell to him. For the uninitiated, Harish was given just 10 seconds to leave before being airlifted in a crane.

Later in the day, the housemates receive a surprise visit from ex-contestant and everyone’s beloved Ravi Belagere. The elated contestants are seen hugging the celebrated writer and spend some quality time with him. Ravi is seen showering his love and affection on the housemates. Belagere confesses that he hasn’t been following the show but does miss each one of them and his experience in the house.

He is then seen narrating stories from his past whist having tea with the housemates. Ravi also asks Deepika Das to take care of her health and eat well. When Bigg Boss announces that the veteran writer must exit the house, none of the housemates are ready to let go off him. He blesses them all and wishes them well for the game and the upcoming finale. The finalists then pose with Ravi for a selfie and then help him exit from the main door.

Later in the evening, Bigg Boss reveals that Deepika Das is the finalist who will be the center of attraction for the day. The housemates gather in the garden area to speak about Deepika whilst going through her photo gallery chronicling her journey in the house.

