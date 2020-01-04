Bigg Boss Kannada Season 7 - Vasuki Vaibhav Receives Some Bad News In The Confession Room

Day 82 on Bigg Boss Kannada Season 7 bought some bad news for contestant Vasuki Vaibhav. Bigg Boss calls Vasuki in the confession room and informs him about some important news from his house. BB tells Vasuki that his uncle has passed away due to his prolonged illness. A shell-shocked Vasuki breaks down and asks Bigg Boss to let me out of the home.

Bigg Boss informs him that the final rights have already been done. Bigg Boss then calls in Shine Shetty to console his friend. A worried Shine is seen comforting Vasuki. Chandana and Bhoomi Shetty are seen waiting right outside the confession room. Vasuki requests for some alone time to compose himself.

Later, all the housemates are seen enquiring about what exactly happened whilst extending their support to Vasuki. He says that it is his father’s cousin who has passed away but doesn’t really know any other details. He also adds that he spoke to him just before entering the glasshouse.

Shine, Chandana and Bhoomi decide to stay beside there friend throughout the evening. They later advised him to rest for some time. Chandana helps him get into bed and tucks him in. For the uninitiated, Vasuki had just won the weekly luxury budget task and had gained immunity from next week’s nominations.

