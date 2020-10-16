CCB Serves Notice To Vivek Oberoi’s Wife Priyanka Post Raiding Their House In Search Of Aditya Alva

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) recently served notice to Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi's wife Priyanka Alva for her links with brother Aditya Alva in connection with the infamous Sandalwood drug racket. According to ANI report, the star's wife received notice from the CCB after Vivek Oberoi's house was raided by them in search of her brother Aditya, who is reportedly absconding.

The Karnataka CCB conducted a raid at Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi's house in Mumbai yesterday (October 15), after receiving a tip-off about one of the prime accused in the infamous Sandalwood drug racket, Aditya Alva hiding there. For the unversed, Aditya Alva is the son of late minister Jeevaraj Alva.

City Crime Branch Bengaluru serves notice to Priyanka Alva Oberoi over links with brother Adithya Alva in connection with Sandalwood drug case. #Karnataka



CCB raided actor Vivek Oberoi's Mumbai residence in search of his relative Aditya Alva in connection with the case y'day. — ANI (@ANI) October 16, 2020

He has been absconding since his name came under CCB's radar in connection with the drug racket involving several Kannada stars, dealers and party organisers. Joint Commissioner (Crime), Sandeep Patil said, "Acting on information that Aditya was hiding in his brother-in-law's house in Mumbai, the CCB obtained a search warrant from the court. The search is still on."

Meanwhile, Sandalwood drug racket case investigation has has had a lot of twist and turns. The CCB has so far arrested more than 15 people in the case, including actresses Ragini Dwivedi, Sanjjanaa Galrani, party organizer Viren Khanna, Rahul Thonse and many others. The special court for NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) already rejected the bail petition of Ragini and Sanjjanaa and extended their judicial custody till October 23.

