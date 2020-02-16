Challenging Star Darshan Opens Up About His Birthday Plans And Upcoming Movies

Sandalwood superstar Darshan, who turned 43 today on February 16 has given his fans a wonderful gift in the form a teaser of his latest film Roberrt. The actor is currently on a two-day break from the filming of Raja Veera Madakari Nayaka in Kerala to be with his fans. It must also be noted that Darshan has been celebrating his birthday in a low-key manner since last year owing to veteran actor and mentor Ambareesh’s demise.

The Challenging star, in a recent interview with City Express, opened up about the love and adulation that’s coming his way on his birthday. Darshan said, “Apart from wishes pouring in, I also get blessings from those who receive the necessities. When appaji (Ambareesh) passed away, I was in no mood to celebrate my birthday. But Rakesh (his close friend) explained to me that fans come from all corners of the state to see me once a year and that it was not nice on my part to tell them not to come. So instead of cake and garlands, he gave me the idea to ask them to bring rice and other necessities, which was conveyed to my fans. And they respected my words. And when all of these were delivered to the orphanages and old-age homes, the happiness we saw in those eyes brought us all immense satisfaction, and I continue to follow it this year too.”

On being quizzed about starting the shoot for Prakash Jayaram’s political film, the actor added, “I initially had planned to juggle the two films. But after joining the sets of Madakari, I realized that it needs a lot of my time, and I may find it very hectic if I keep shifting between two films. So, my current concentration will be on this historical project, after which I will start Prakash Jayaram’s film.”

The actor will soon be seen in director Tharun Sudhir’s Roberrt. The highly anticipated Sandalwood biggie is all set to hit the silver screens on April 9. In the meantime, Darshan is currently filming for Rajendra Singh Babu’s historical drama, based on the life of the last ruler of Chitradurga, Raja Veera Madakari Nayaka.

