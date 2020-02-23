Challenging Star Darshan To Star As Wing Commander Abhinandan In Munirathna’s Next Film

Sandalwood is all set to make a movie on Indian Air Force Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman. 'Challenging Star’ Darshan is expected to play the coveted role of the heroic officer who was captured by Pakistan Army during an IAF conducted airstrike on a terror camp at Balakot. He received a grand welcome back home after being released by the enemy nation.

On Friday evening, producer Munirathna had organized a grand success party in Bengaluru to celebrate 100 days of his historical saga Kurukshetra. At the gala event, Munirathna announced that he would be making a film on the heroics of the national hero Commander Abhinandan. He went on to add that Abhishek Ambareesh would be playing an important role in the movie. The big-ticket project is expected to go on the floors in the latter half of the year.

For the uninitiated, D boss Darshan played the part of Duryodhana in 2019’s blockbuster hit Kurukshetra. The grand announcement and collaboration of Darshan with his Kurukshetra team has got the actor’s very excited. They took to social media to convey their happiness to see the Kannada superstar in the role of the fighter pilot.

In the meantime, Darshan’s highly anticipated next Roberrt is all set to release in Telugu as well. The highly anticipated action extravaganza has received a thunderous response from netizens with its latest teaser going viral online. It is also being reported that the makers are in talks to release the film in other languages, including Tamil, Malayalam, and Hindi. Directed by Tharun Sudhir, Roberrt is all set to hit the silver screens on April 9.

